Back to school, back to healthy skin

It's been a great summer of vacationing, laying by the pool and having too much fun to think about our skin. So after we've been in the sun and ignored our skin all summer how do we reverse the sun damage that has happened? Don't panic- Master aesthetician September Smith teaches us how to turn back the clock. September shares her top 4 home care regiments with us

Exfoliate! Dry dead skin on the top layer of the skin makes skin appear blotchy and uneven.

Use a pigment corrector during the day and a retinol at night. A pigment corrector is specifically designed to fade sun spots, even out skin tone and brighten skin.

Retinol should be used at night and stimulates the production of new skin cells. It also helps fade dark spots from photo aging or hyper pigmentation or hormonal changes and acne scars.

Prevent damage by using sunscreen

Hydrate!

If you want treatments by a professional, September recommends chemical peels and microdermabrasion. For more skincare tips on how to get your skin back in shape or to book an appointment with September, call 801-651-2426 or follow her on IG @skinbyseptember.