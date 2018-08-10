Ashleigh Di Lello, overcoming adversity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"So You Think You Can Dance" and Broadway dancer Ashleigh Di Lello shares her success story from a life-debilitating disease to stardom. At 13 years old, doctor's told Ashleigh that she's never dance again, never live a normal active life, never get married or have children... she was told she was going to die. She shares how she refused to accept that that was what her life would look like. She fought for four and half years to survive, and defied all the odds she was given by experts. She decided at 13 that she would define her own limits in her life - and resolved that she had the power to choose something better and to never give up until she realized it! She was out of dance for 6 years and then suffered injury after injury - but always fought through and was a top 6 Finalist on FOX's 'So You Think You Can Dance,' She also headlined the Broadway Show 'Burn the Floor' with her husband Ryan, and traveled and performed in over 45 countries all over the world.

The road has been hard and full of a lot of setbacks for Ashleigh but through it all, she developed a passion for fitness because after surviving her illness, strength training was her pathway back to dancing. She became a certified personal trainer and took everything she learned from fighting for her life and rehabilitating countless injuries, to develop her transformation program The New Thin! The NEW Thin is about approaching a healthy life from a place of self-love and not self-hate. It's a movement - a community of women who've come together to end the diet cycle and to celebrate self-love, true health, strength, and living limitless! The New Thin is the New You! For more information go to thenewthin.com