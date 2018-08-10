Suicidal man takes Horizon airliner at Sea-Tac; crashes in Puget Sound

SEATAC, Wash. — An airline employee conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers at Sea-Tac, and the aircraft has crashed in south Puget Sound, Sea-Tac Airport officials said on Twitter late Friday night.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the hijacker was a 29-year-old man who was suicidal and the incident was not an act of terrorism.
“We know who he is. No others involved,” a tweet from PCSO said.
Officials with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office are working with FBI and military investigators.
Normal operations at Sea-Tac Airport have resumed.
“We are aware of an incident involving an unauthorized take-off of a Horizon Air Q400. We believe there are no passengers on board,” a tweet from Alaska Airlines said.
Early reports indicated the suspect was speaking to air traffic controllers.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued the following message:
“We can’t confirm anything at this time. We’re trying to get accurate information about what is actually going on. Without confirming anything, a stolen aircraft would be a security issue.
“The FAA is not a security agency, although we work closely with other government agencies on security issues.”