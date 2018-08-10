× Utah joins constitutional fight to protect historic cross honoring WWI veterans

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes joined a bipartisan group of states fighting to protect a historic cross honoring World War I veterans as part of a case with much broader implications for the First Amendment, St. George News reports.

The 28-state coalition is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to consider and ultimately protect veterans memorials that include religious symbolism. The coalition’s friend of the court brief seeks to overturn a lower court’s ruling that a Maryland memorial violates the Establishment Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits making any law “respecting the establishment of religion.”

“This case focuses on a war memorial in Maryland honoring 49 soldiers who gave their lives in WWI, but it is much bigger than that,” Reyes said in a statement released Monday. “This Supreme Court decision will impact all of us in the manner in which we remember our history and honor our dead.

Click here to read the full story from St. George News.