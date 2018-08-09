Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Need a spa day? Or a Bear Lake getaway? You can have both at Water's Edge Resort in Bear Lake. Water's Edge Resort features a modern hotel with a 20,000 square foot indoor water park, fractional ownership condos, conference space, restaurants, and shopping. Buddha gives us an inside look at the condos available to rent or own, the spa, and Cody's Gastro Garage- one of the resort's restaurant. You can stay in one of their brand new condo's just footsteps away from boating, fishing, hiking, biking, golfing, skiing, snowmobiling and many year-round activities. In addition to picture-perfect views and convenient access to Bear Lake, each condo features expansive windows, private bathrooms, state-of-the-art appliances, a full kitchen and an outdoor deck. The Spa at Water's Edge offers a variety of services including facial, body, and hands and feet treatments, waxing, microblading, and brows and lashes. Cody's Gastro Garage serves mouth-watering food in an amazing ambiance. When you stop by for a great meal, you can see their iconic hot rod during spring and summer races at Bear Lake. For more information about everything Water's Edge Resort offers, go to thebearlakeresort.com