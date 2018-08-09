Utah County woman killed in crash in Hobble Creek Canyon

HOBBLE CREEK CANYON, Utah – A Utah County woman died Thursday afternoon in a single vehicle crash in Hobble Creek Canyon.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says the crash took place shortly after two p.m. on the Left Fork Hobble Creek Canyon Road near the intersection with Bartholomew Canyon Road.

Witnesses say the full size SUV rolled, and one person was ejected.

Cannon says the woman was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained serious head injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators believe speed may be a factor in the crash.

The victim’s name won’t be released until family members out of the state and out of the country can be notified.