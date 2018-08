HERRIMAN, Utah — The Herriman precinct of the Unified Police Department is asking for help identifying a man they say was involved in a car burglary and credit card fraud.

According to UPD, the man pictured above is wanted for car burglary and credit card fraud.

The man in the photo is wearing a construction vest from an unknown company and was driving a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Det. Myers at 801-727-0961.