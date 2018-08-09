× Thai Steak Tacos with Mango Salsa

Ingredients:

1 lb. flank steak

1 cup coconut milk (canned)

1/3 cup fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, chopped

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 cup cilantro, chopped, divided

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

2 cups mango, chopped

1/4 cup red onion, chopped

1/2 serrano or jalapeno, diced

10-12 flour or corn tortillas

1 cup lettuce, any kind, shredded

1/4 cup almonds, cashews or peanuts, chopped

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Preparation:

In a large sealable bag, add steak, coconut milk, half of the lime juice, sesame oil, ginger, brown sugar, half of the cilantro, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or up to overnight.

