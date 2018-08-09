Brent Smith from Salt Lake Community College School of Applied Technology tells us about their Manual Machinist program. Manual machinists set up and operate a variety of machine tools to produce precision parts and instruments. Students will learn the basic skills needed to fabricate, modify or repair mechanical and/or precision instruments through hands-on projects and computer-assisted instruction in a short amount of time. Employment may also include fabricating and modifying parts to make or repair machine tools or maintain industrial machines. For more information visit slcc.edu
SLCC: Manual Machinist certificate program
