SLCC: Manual Machinist certificate program

Brent Smith from Salt Lake Community College School of Applied Technology tells us about their Manual Machinist program. Manual machinists set up and operate a variety of machine tools to produce precision parts and instruments. Students will learn the basic skills needed to fabricate, modify or repair mechanical and/or precision instruments through hands-on projects and computer-assisted instruction in a short amount of time. Employment may also include fabricating and modifying parts to make or repair machine tools or maintain industrial machines.  For more information visit slcc.edu