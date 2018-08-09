SLCC: Manual Machinist certificate program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brent Smith from Salt Lake Community College School of Applied Technology tells us about their Manual Machinist program. Manual machinists set up and operate a variety of machine tools to produce precision parts and instruments. Students will learn the basic skills needed to fabricate, modify or repair mechanical and/or precision instruments through hands-on projects and computer-assisted instruction in a short amount of time. Employment may also include fabricating and modifying parts to make or repair machine tools or maintain industrial machines. For more information visit slcc.edu