Motorcycle crash at Lamb’s Canyon injures man, backs up traffic on I-80

PARLEYS CANYON, Utah — A 63-year-old Salt Lake City man suffered critical head injuries after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 80 in Parleys Canyon Thursday night.

Sgt. Nick Street with the Utah Highway Patrol says the man was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle and pulling a trailer on westbound I-80.

At around 7:00 p.m. he lost control and crashed just east of Lamb’s Canyon.

Witnesses say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic before the crash.

The rider was not wearing a helmet and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

I-80 was closed at at 7:15 p.m. and won’t be opened until investigators have gathered all the evidence they need.

Traffic was backed up for at least a mile.