Man admits to stealing Xbox 360, mannequin hands from Uintah High, police say

VERNAL, Utah — A LaPoint man faces several charges in connection with a burglary and theft at Uintah High School.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a police sergeant read 19-year-old Steven Noel McCarrel his Miranda rights, and McCarrel admitted to taking four items from the school.

McCarrel told police he rode a skateboard to the school and used a metal pipe to pry open a garage door. Once inside, McCarrel went to the wrestling coach’s office, which was unlocked, and took an Xbox 360 console, the affidavit said.

McCarrel then went to the school’s front office and took a Uintah High key card, the affidavit said.

After his stop at the front office, McCarrel told police he went to a classroom labeled “Green House,” where he found a mannequin.

“Steven said he walked outside of the high school and threw the mannequin in the trashcan after he had removed both hands. Steven said that he kept the mannequin hands so he could use them to ‘Scare his brothers’,” the affidavit said.

McCarrel’s last stop, according to his statement to police, was in a work trailer belonging to the school. He told police he broke a door hasp to get inside the trailer, where he found a drone and its remote control.

“Steven said that he took the drone and remote control from inside the work trailer, and left the compound taking the Drone, Remote Control, X-Box 360, Uintah High School key card, and Mannequin hands to his residence,” the affidavit said.

McCarrel faces two third-degree felony counts of burglary, four Class B misdemeanor counts of theft and one Class B misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.