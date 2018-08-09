× Man accused of sexually abusing young girl in waiting room at U of U Hospital

SALT LAKE CITY — A man has been charged with sexual abuse of a child and University of Utah Hospital is reviewing their visitor policy after an assault that allegedly occurred in a waiting room.

According to charging documents, the incident occurred on July 28.

Police say Armando Tobias Lopez, 23 of West Valley City, approached and sat next to an 11-year-old girl who was coloring in the family waiting room. They allege he then touched her inappropriately.

Police state that Lopez admitted post-Miranda to touching the young girl, and police noted the man appeared to be touching himself as he spoke to police about the victim.

Lopez has been charged with one count of sexual abuse of a child as a second-degree felony, according to documents filed Wednesday.

A University of Utah Health spokesperson released this statement regarding the case:

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of our patients, staff and visitors. We are deeply concerned this incident took place and our executive leaders have been in touch with the family to offer support. We consider this type of incident to be unacceptable. We constantly review our policies related to hospital guests and visitors and this has prompted us to conduct a focused review of our visitor policy to see if any procedures can be strengthened or improved so this type of event doesn’t happen again.”