How poor car maintenance can cause and accident

Does poor car maintenance lead to accidents? Yes! Craig Swapp from Craig Swapp and Associates share the importance of maintaining your vehicle. Studies done by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) show an average of 45,000 accidents per year are caused by a vehicle malfunction, many of those because of poor maintenance on the owners part. Craig explains that the car maintenance issues that are the most dangerous are worn out or improperly inflated tires because they can blow out suddenly, throwing a vehicle off balance and causing an accident. Craig suggests the following things to do to ensure your tires won’t cause an accident:

If you’ve had tires for more than 5 years get them checked.

Know the correct PSI (found in owner’s manual) and check tire pressure monthly.

Every 3 months check the tread of your tires. Tire specialists recommend the “penny method” by placing a penny head first into the grooves across the tire, if you can still see the top of Lincoln’s head, it’s time for new tires.

Craig explains that another cause of accidents is when your vehicle’s brakes fail. Brake failure can happen for a number of reasons, including the wearing down of brake pads or rotors and oil leaks. You’ll know it’s time to get your brakes checked when:

You accelerate and feel a lot of drag.

The brake pedal pulses when you brake.

You hear clicking, grinding, or squeaking when you apply the brake.

It’s a good rule of thumb to change the brake fluid every 48,000 miles, every four years, or during regular brake servicing. Craig’s last tip is to make sure you’re not driving around with an open recall. For more safety tips and information go to craigswapp.com or call 800-404-9000