The Heber Outdoor Festival is this Saturday (August 11, 2018) and Jason Dyer tells us all about it. The event is family-friendly and free to the public with live music starting at 11am and ending at 5 pm. There will also be 35+ vendors present from Ducks and Trout Unlimited to Park City Mountain Resort as well as workshops from women's fly fishing 101 to being trail ready. Every year, the Heber Outdoor Festival donates a portion of the proceeds to an outdoor-oriented non-profit organization. This year, donations will go to Wasatch High School Fly Fishing Club. For tickets and information go to HeberFestival.com