The Heber Outdoor Festival is this Saturday (August 11, 2018) and Jason Dyer tells us all about it. The event is family-friendly and free to the public with live music starting at 11am and ending at 5 pm. There will also be 35+ vendors present from Ducks and Trout Unlimited to Park City Mountain Resort as well as workshops from women's fly fishing 101 to being trail ready. Every year, the Heber Outdoor Festival donates a portion of the proceeds to an outdoor-oriented non-profit organization. This year, donations will go to Wasatch High School Fly Fishing Club. For tickets and information go to HeberFestival.com
Heber outdoor festival
-
Water’s Edge Resort
-
Man in extremely critical condition following accident in Heber
-
It’s not too late to enjoy Free Fishing Day across Utah!
-
Friends remember North Ogden man who died at Flaming Gorge Reservoir
-
Police recover stolen gun, arrest 2 Heber City teens in alleged burglary case
-
-
Utah man arrested, accused of spying for China
-
Heber police warn public of burglary upswing
-
‘All hell broke loose’: Suspect killed, 20 injured in New Jersey art festival shooting
-
Tooele Co. residents question firefighters’ use of reservoir water
-
Teen catches 400-pound marlin at North Carolina fishing competition
-
-
Fashion gift ideas for dad
-
Las Vegas mass shooting investigation ends; motive still unknown
-
Man recalls being stranded in water for 10 hours after deadly boating accident