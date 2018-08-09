Community rallies around pint size cowboy who is battling a rare genetic disorder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah - Thursday night, a community rallied around a young cowboy in Weber County.

Nine-year-old Chase Peterson, who goes by Jasper, is battling a rare genetic disorder called Batten Disease.

Jasper loves farm life, playing with his brother Owen, taking care of his animals, and roping in the rodeo.

But the disease attacks the nervous system, causing vision loss, seizures, and changes in behavior, and can be fatal.

Friends and family cheered Jasper on at the Weber County Fair in an event called, "Chase the Cure."

"We're dealing with it as we experience it," Jasper's mom Jessica Peterson said. "So yes he realizes that he can't see anymore and we're making adjustments and helping him through that and it's frustrating for him at times. But he's got the best outlook."

She says the support from friends, family and the community has been amazing.

Jasper's family is working to raise $250,000 dollars by October to get him into a clincal trial to slow the disease, and buy time until hopefully a cure is found.

If you'd like to help, here is a link to a gofundme page and another one about the Chase the Cure fund.