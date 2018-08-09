Clear bags will now be required to get into athletic events at Rice-Eccles Stadium, Huntsman Center

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah will enact a clear bag policy at athletic events to enhance public safety and speed up the security screening process for 2018-19.

According to a Thursday afternoon news release, the move to a clear bag policy at athletic events at Rice-Eccles Stadium and the Huntsman Center comes after a year of experimenting with voluntary clear bag use at the U.

The approved clear plastic bag size is a maximum of 12 inches x 6 inches x 12 inches or a one-gallon clear plastic bag. Each ticketed guest can carry one (1) large clear bag, along with a small clutch for privacy.

Guests wishing to bring in cameras, binoculars, smart phones or tablets, may carry these into the stadium as long as they are not in a bag or case. For example, while binoculars and cameras are allowed, the binocular/camera case is not allowed.

Only approved seat cushions (18″ in width or less) may be carried into the venue. Large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments or covers are not permitted. Seat cushions and seat backs without pockets, zippers, compartments or covers are permitted.

Guests may also bring blankets and jackets into the venues by tossing them over a shoulder or arm. Items that are folded must be opened and inspected in order to gain entry into the venue.

Guests carrying medically necessary bags or equipment into a venue will be required to have their bag inspected by security. Diaper bags are permitted but will be subject to search. Guests must have the infant(s) present for which the diaper bag is being carried when the diaper bag is searched.

The first event under the mandatory clear bag policy will be the annual Red Zone Fan Fest on Saturday, Aug. 18 from 6-8 p.m. in Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Click here for a complete list of approved and prohibited bags, and to access Utah’s clear bag policy and FAQ page.