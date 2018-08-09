Campos Australian coffee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ian Pope and Jordan Miller from Campos Coffee are brewing up their famous coffee and making wild mushroom toast. Campos Coffee is an Australian company who's bringing Australian café culture to the states. The Aussie's spend hours enjoying casual fine breakfast/lunch with specialty coffee and chose Salt Lake City as a second home because they say it's a beautiful hidden secret, has a strong counterculture of liberal communities, and is filled with coffee aficionados and foodies. Their Edison Street Roastery/Kitchen is a beautiful, comfortable space with a rooftop deck launching in October. Campos Coffee uses local contractors/fabricators and wholesale operations to support every avenue of the supply chain, from assisting farmers to supporting café owners. For locations and other information go to camposcoffee.com