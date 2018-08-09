Ian Pope and Jordan Miller from Campos Coffee are brewing up their famous coffee and making wild mushroom toast. Campos Coffee is an Australian company who's bringing Australian café culture to the states. The Aussie's spend hours enjoying casual fine breakfast/lunch with specialty coffee and chose Salt Lake City as a second home because they say it's a beautiful hidden secret, has a strong counterculture of liberal communities, and is filled with coffee aficionados and foodies. Their Edison Street Roastery/Kitchen is a beautiful, comfortable space with a rooftop deck launching in October. Campos Coffee uses local contractors/fabricators and wholesale operations to support every avenue of the supply chain, from assisting farmers to supporting café owners. For locations and other information go to camposcoffee.com
Campos Australian coffee
-
How to create the perfect iced coffee
-
Shuttle driver finds purse with $8,000 inside, saves family’s vacation
-
Australian Archbishop Philip Wilson resigns after sex abuse cover-up
-
Starbucks is eliminating plastic straws from all stores
-
He donated blood every week for 60 years and saved the lives of 2.4 million babies
-
-
Starbucks may let customers pay with bitcoin
-
Facebook’s controversial ‘revenge porn’ pilot program is coming to the US, UK
-
Utah businesses applaud Starbucks for jumping on plastic straw ban bandwagon
-
Starbucks says it will close 150 stores next year
-
Hip hop artist, Chali 2na of Jurassic 5, announced as headliner for Urban Arts Festival
-
-
Man records four mountain lions hanging out on his porch
-
Woman refuses to come down from tree she climbed in park
-
Dog missing since Easter weekend reunited with Utah family, search continues for second pet