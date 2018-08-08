Woman jumps from balcony to escape Salt Lake City apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - A woman is recovering in the hospital after a fire forced her to jump from her Salt Lake City apartment early Wednesday morning.

Officials said the fire started at the Seasons at Pebble Creek Apartments near 1700 S. and Redwood Rd. at about 1:30 a.m.

Firefighters said the fire has burned 12 apartments; it started in one unit, reached the roof and spread.

Witnesses said a woman jumped from the second-floor balcony to escape the flames.

"Like somebody grabbed the ladder and a couple of people went in to try and save the lady that was in there and everybody jumped out and then my sister called firefighters right away," resident Cassandra Cabrera said.

Fire crews said at least one apartment is a total loss; others have smoke and water damage.

The condition of the woman who jumped from the balcony was not immediately known.