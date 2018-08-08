UVU’s Chef Todd

Utah Valley University's Chef Todd is the 2018 National Chef of the Year and makes his award-winning recipe for pork cheek. Who wouldn't want to learn from the best? Chef Todd talks about the culinary program he's the director of and the evolution of UVU from a technical school in 1941 to the largest public university in Utah with more than 37,000 students. He explains how UVU is both a university of first choice and second chances and offers educational options that include certificates, associate degrees, bachelors and master degrees.
He shares that UVU focuses on engaged learning- where students are trained and taught in both academic and real-world settings. UVU`s dual-mission model combines community college accessibility with university rigor. Chef Todd's delicious dish shows us why he won the title of 2018 National Chef of the Year.