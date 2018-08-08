Utah doomsday cult leader sentenced

MANTI, Utah — The leader of a central Utah doomsday cult has been sentenced to serve 26-to-life in prison for child bigamy and sodomy.

John Alvin Coltharp was sentenced in Manti’s 6th District Court on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty in June to the charges. In exchange, Sanpete County prosecutors dismissed kidnapping and obstruction of justice charges.

In strong words to the judge, Sanpete County Attorney Kevin Daniels said he wished he could have sought the death penalty against Coltharp because of the trauma inflicted on the children.

Coltharp himself delivered a rambling speech complete with a prophecy about the end of times and declared himself the reincarnation of Old Testament prophets.

Coltharp was a leader in the tiny, apocalyptic group known as the “Knights of the Crystal Blade” based in Spring City. Prosecutors described them as a “fundamentalist group for Millenials,” saying members met on Facebook. There are believed to only be a half dozen members.

An AMBER Alert was issued last year for four children reported missing in central Utah. Police found two of them in a mobile home west of Cedar City. Two others were recovered hiding in empty water barrels with temperatures dipping near freezing. Iron County prosecutors alleged the children likely would have died in those conditions.

Coltharp was charged alongside Samuel Shaffer. Shaffer told Iron County Sheriff’s deputies he was “betrothed” to Coltharp’s 8-year-old daughter. Shaffer also told police Coltharp was married to his 7-year-old daughter.

Shaffer pleaded guilty in Cedar City’s 5th District Court and is serving 26-to-life in prison for child rape and child abuse.

Sanpete County prosecutors filed a felony charge against another member of the Knights of the Crystal Blade. Robert Roe, 35, was charged with first-degree felony sodomy on a child. Daniels alleges Roe took a 5-year-old girl as a bride.

He’s scheduled to appear in court in October.