Utah couple burned in fiery UTV crash files lawsuit against Polaris

SALT LAKE CITY - One had his hand wrapped, the other part of her arm as they sat in front of a camera in a conference room in downtown Salt Lake City Wednesday.

"I'd say sadness has shifted to anger," Summer Hardwick said. She and her boyfriend, Trever Atkinson, were riding in a 2016 Polaris Rzr 1000 on July 4 in Utah County when something suddenly went wrong.

"We heard a pop noise," Atkinson described. "I looked in the mirror and realized there was a fire behind us."

"At first, I felt the heat on my arm, and I was trying to get the flames away," Hardwick added.

The pair made it out alive, but now they're recovering from second and third degree burns.

"My first thought is here we go again," their attorney, Eric S. Olson said.

Olson said this isn't the first call he's received from someone riding in a Polaris when it allegedy caught fire suddenly.

"We've had calls and cases of fires on 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, and so I don't think it's isolated to one particular model," he added.

A spokesperson for Polaris told FOX 13 that because the lawsuit hadn't been officially filed yet, they couldn't respond. However, they did issue this statement.

"Our thoughts are with Mr. Atkinson and Ms. Hardwick. The safety of our riders is our absolute top priority and our investigation into the incident is ongoing."