Please enable Javascript to watch this video

David Johns from Total Health and Fitness talks about three issues that stop people from starting their journey towards a healthier lifestyle.

Cost-

The goal of Total Health and Fitness is to provide long-term solutions, not create long-term clients. Their consultants spend a lot of time really educating their clients on how to eat and exercise based upon their body types, goals, preferences, and many more specific factors. They really strive to provide a service that takes an investment but will provide a 'return' on that investments for the rest of their lives.

Intimidation-

It can be hard for some people to work out in a gym. They don`t know where to start, how to exercise or feel self-conscious about how they look. The Total Health and Fitness facility (where they walk a client through a full workout, teaching proper technique, intensity, and duration), is private. At its busiest times, they don't have more than 3 clients working out at the same time, and often they only have one at a time. Their trainers are excellent at building the confidence needed to take the exercises and use them in other places and situations.

Time-

Their program requires very little time investment. 30 minutes a week to meet with a consultant and, depending on your goals, as little as 30 minutes of exercise 4 times a week. Total Health and Fitness works hard to maximize every minute a client spends in their facility to ensure that they value everyone's time.

*Fox 13's The Place viewers can get a free composition report and sit down one on one with a nutritionist to identify your Basal Metabolic Rate and learn about the importance of proper balance in every meal.* For more information go to totalhealthandfitness.com