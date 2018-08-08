× SWAT team responds after man barricades himself in Park City apartment

PARK CITY, Utah — A SWAT team is working to negotiate with a man who barricaded himself in a Park City apartment Wednesday afternoon.

Park City Police Chief Wade Carpenter said the man had been involved in a domestic violence situation on Tuesday.

The man came back to the apartment Wednesday and kicked the door open shortly after 3 p.m., according to Carpenter.

A woman is now out of the home, Carpenter said, but the man remains barricaded inside.

