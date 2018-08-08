Old Kearns branch of Salt Lake County Library to close in December, new one to open in 2020

KEARNS, Utah — Plans are underway for a new Kearns branch of the Salt Lake County Library.

In a news release Wednesday, the county said the current Kearns branch will close on Monday, December 24.

The closure gives contractors the time and space to safely construct the new branch and moves up its completion time.

The new 35,000 square foot branch will open in 2020.

While the new branch is being built, Kearns library patrons are asked to visit surrounding branches.

The closest Salt Lake County Library branches are in West Valley City, Magna, and West Jordan.