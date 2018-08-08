× Navigational device leads driver directly into two other vehicles

ST. GEORGE, Utah — According to police, a distracted driver ran a red light Wednesday morning causing a three-vehicle crash and sending one person to the hospital, St. George News reports.

The driver of a white Ford F-150 was traveling west on Sunset Boulevard and was distracted by her navigational device and failed to notice that the light was red at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Dixie Downs Road, St. George Police Officer Phil Lewis said.

The truck sideswiped a white Buick Encore and hit a silver Chrysler sedan, both of which were heading south on Dixie Downs Road.

