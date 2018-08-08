Mother wants answers about son’s death at the Salt Lake County jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Judy Davis received news of her worst nightmare Saturday, her son Daniel Davis had passed away after a fight with another inmate at the Salt Lake County Jail.

"Daniel was taken away from me," Judy Davis cried. "I will never be able to see him in person, not any more."

After the fight broke out, jail nurses and deputies gave Daniel Davis CPR and took him to Intermountain Healthcare Hospital where he died.

Daniel was just 39 years old. He was in jail for domestic abuse and drug charges, but Judy Davis says he had a good heart and was a good son.

She questions why the jail's security guards didn’t stop this from happening.

"It was something that could have been prevented, and he would still be here but the guards weren’t doing their job."

Last April, Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera voiced concerns of staff shortages at the jail, but Rivera says there were enough correction officers on hand last weekend.

“We had full staff that day, they were watching but it’s a jail," the Sheriff said. "There are times when the inmates are going to get involved in an altercation.”

Though officials say the incident wasn’t a result of staff shortages, Judy Davis wants answers.

"We want the Salt Lake County Jail to let us know what happened and why it happened," she said. "Why did they let it happen?"

Rivera noted the investigation is ongoing and gave her condolences to the Davis family.