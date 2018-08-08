× Inmate dies after altercation at Salt Lake Co. Jail

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A Salt Lake County Metro Jail inmate died Saturday from injuries he suffered in an altercation at the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

According to a news release from the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Davis and another prisoner were involved in the altercation in one of the jail’s housing units around 6:30 a.m.

“The housing deputy took immediate action and intervened in the altercation. Jail Nursing Staff along with Deputies rendered first aid to Davis prior to transport to the hospital by ambulance where he later died from the injuries sustained in the altercation,” the news release said.

The South Salt Lake Police Department is investigating the incident.