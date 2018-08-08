Gathering wild mushrooms

Peter Golub, an instructor at UC Berkeley, teaches a class all about mushrooms and gives us an inside look at some of the topics he teaches. He explains the local ecology of mushrooms and when they are in season. He helps us to identify different types of mushrooms such as morels, chanterelles, porcinis and oyster mushrooms and teaches us which ones are edible and which are not. He also shares with us the best guides you can follow to learn everything mushrooms!
