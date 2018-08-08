Emery County one of three in the nation with majority disbelief in global warming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Every year the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication releases the results of a survey gauging public attitudes towards climate change, including their beliefs about human causation.

For 2018, the Salt Lake Tribune writes, Utah's Emery County is one of only three in the nation where a majority of residents don't believe global warming is happening.

Fox 13 talked with Tony Semerad from the Salt Lake Tribune for the above story, and we looked at some other unusual aspects of the numbers for Utah.

Check out Tony's story here:

And Yales Climate Opinion Map here: