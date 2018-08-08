Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Big Buddha talks with Susanne Mitchell from Salt Lake Co. Children's Justice Center about the Big O'Tires Day of Hope Charity Car Show. The Children's Justice Center helps benefit children who have been victims of crime. Buddha shows us a few of the 100's of cars that will be part of the show. The car show is an opportunity for you to check out some cool cars, enjoy entertainment and food, and mostly, to help out a great cause. The event is free for the public to attend. It's $25 for car show entries and all proceeds go to charity. Go to: cjcslc.org for links to more information about the car show.