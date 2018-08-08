Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Muchacha Mary teaches us her 5 minute back-to-school beauty tips. She goes through three different, quick bun looks where the key to secure them is with some bobby pins when needed, then pull some hair out to frame your face. She shows us how to turn 2 dutch braids into a more "boho" look. Muchacha Mary also gives us makeup tips for every age with drugstore makeup. For more tips follow Mary on IG at @muchachamary