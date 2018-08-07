× Weber School District to stop recycling

WEBER COUNTY, Utah – The Weber School District announced that it would no longer have recycling services at its schools.

The school district’s Custodial Services Supervisor Boyd Harris said in an email to employees that conditions in the global recycling market forced the program to be eliminated.

“Over the past 2 years we have gone from recycling all plastics, paper, cardboard and metal to just paper,” Harris wrote. “Finally, because the worldwide recycling market has mostly collapsed, we now have to pay more than double to dispose of recycling as opposed to trash.”

Some schools in the district have opted for recycling paper with private contractors, but that was on a school-by-school basis, Harris said.