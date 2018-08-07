× Utah State Parks to offer free admission for active military and veterans on Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation announced its annual Military Appreciation Day will be Saturday, August 11.

“As part of the celebration, all Utah State Parks will offer free day-use entrance for active military, veterans, and their family in the same vehicle,” an announcement on the Utah State Parks website said.

Standard fees will still apply at This Is The Place Heritage Park.

Some parks will host events like pancake breakfasts, 5K races, flag ceremonies, disco golf tournaments to mark the occasion. (Scroll down for a full list of events and activities for Military Appreciation Day.

““We have set this day aside to honor those currently serving in the military as well as those who have served in the past,” Rasmussen said. “Their sacrifices have given us the freedoms and safety that we all enjoy day in and day out. We think it’s important to recognize their service and dedication,” State Parks Director Jeff Rasmussen said in the announcement.

View a list of Utah’s State Parks here, or a map of the parks here.

Military Appreciation Day Events – August 11, 2018

Check the list below for individual park activities. This list will be updated as more activities are announced, so check back periodically.

Camp Floyd State Park Museum

Stroll through our military displays honoring those who have served.

Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park

Flags displayed throughout the park. Patrons will be encouraged to attend the celebrations in Kanab.

Escalante Petrified Forest State Park

Staff will be doing a BBQ and potluck From 12-1pm

Frontier Homestead State Park Museum

Frontier Homestead is thinking of doing cornbread treats in one of the ovens, plus several hands-on activities that are military related.

Fremont Indian State Park Museum

Military day at Fremont is going to start off at 8 am with a flag ceremony and then be followed by a pancake breakfast. We are still working on a guest speaker following breakfast. of course fee day use for all military and family that day. .

Gunlock State Park

DIG Paddle Sports will have free one-hour paddleboard rentals with instructions. Parks will have flags and banners displayed.

Jordanelle State Park

Show your patriotism and honor our current and past military veterans by running this 5K! All proceeds will go to the National Ability Center’s Veteran and Military Programs. Runners will receive a bugle “First Call” start and run through beautiful Jordanelle State Park. All 5K runners will receive participation medals. Race shirts are

$20 a person. Awards will be given out for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers according to age categories as well as for overall race awards. All Fun Run participants will receive a medal. Additional fee for race shirts. Fun Run/Walk begins at 7:30AM. The 5K begins at 8:00AM. Race packets can be picked up the day before the race (9AM-6PM) and on race day. Pancake breakfast will also be available for an additional fee from 8:30AM to 10:00AM (free for Veterans). $3/person and 3 and under are free for the pancake breakfast. Register Today HERE! Course MAP

Otter Creek/Piute State Parks

The parks will be displaying flags and giving out certificates. They are trying to organize a breakfast but at this point it hasn’t come together.

Kodachrome Basin State Park

We invite all military and their families to visit the park and have a free hot dog on us from 12:00-1:00pm

Palisade State Park

Free canoe rental and free golf (carts are an additional fee). Flags will be displayed throughout the park.

Quail Creek State Park

DIG Paddle Sports will have free one hour paddleboard rentals with instructions & snow cones.

Snow Canyon State Park

Flag display along the South entrance of the canyon.

Sand Hollow State Park

• The Dive Shack will have free diving lessons/tours for Veterans. Preregistration is required.

• BASH will have free ice cream cones for Veterans and drawings for free watercraft rentals.

• Park will do free snow cones for all visitors.

Steinaker / Red Fleet State Park

Will host a flag raising ceremony at the Steinaker Office at @ 8:00 am. The ceremony will be conducted by one of our local scout groups. We will have a local guest speaker who will speak about the importance of our armed forces and their sacrifices. Coffee, orange juice and hot chocolate will be provided along with pastries/donuts.

Territorial Statehouse State Park Museum

Special display of our companion exhibit of “How We Work” free entrance to the museum.

Wasatch Mountain State Park

Joins us for the “Hills for Heroes OHV Ride,” a free guided ohv ride for Veterans. The ride will begin @ 9:00 AM and @ 2 PM Lunch Provided @ Noon. Meet at the Soldier Hollow Group Use Area Wasatch Mountain State Park located on the corner of Stringtown Rd. and Soldier Hollow Lane in Midway UT. SIGN UP AT THIS LINK.

For questions please contact Wasatch Mountain State Park at (435) 654-1791 or contact the park via their Facebook page.

Yuba State Park

We will also be putting on a free breakfast for them (pancakes and sausages). There will be a pancake eating contest with prizes for the winners and a flag ceremony. Flag ceremony starts at 7:30am by the boy scouts and the breakfast goes from 8am-10am.