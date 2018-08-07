Stephanie Sosa from So You Think You Can Dance talks to us about her journey on the show. She shares how difficult the audition process was and how important it is to maintain a positive attitude. Stephanie talks about her goals for the next season and who she thinks will take the title this year.
Stephanie Sosa talks about her time on So You Think You Can Dance
-
Local Dancer talks about what it is like behinds the scenes on So You Think You Can Dance.
-
Jensen Arnold talks about So You Think You Can Dance
-
A police officer asked a 6-year-old girl in a wheelchair to dance. The internet swooned
-
Drake’s official ‘In My Feelings’ video a tribute to #InMyFeelingsChallenge
-
Former model and young son die in plunge from New York hotel
-
-
The Fourth of July was the first test of a new fireworks law
-
7-year-old who lost leg to infection dances again with new prosthetic
-
How to keep your makeup looking fresh
-
Inland port meeting blows up over whether Utah political leaders would be breaking the law
-
Florida mom says medics didn’t take daughter to hospital, saying she couldn’t afford it
-
-
Utah student shares story of suicide attempt in hopes of helping others
-
Every day, a Utah woman is holding a protest for ‘right vs. wrong’
-
The NTSB doesn’t love the #InMyFeelings challenge