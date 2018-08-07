Social Axe Throwing

Posted 9:27 pm, August 7, 2018, by , Updated at 09:28PM, August 7, 2018
Brayden and Mark Floyd teach us the art of axe throwing.  They explain that not only is social axe throwing a fun activity but it can also be a stress-reliever.  They have several locations in Utah including their Salt Lake City location that serves alcohol.  You can join a league and participate in their 1st annual tournament happening October 6th. For more information go to socialaxethrowing.com or call 801-645-2204