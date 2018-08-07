Brayden and Mark Floyd teach us the art of axe throwing. They explain that not only is social axe throwing a fun activity but it can also be a stress-reliever. They have several locations in Utah including their Salt Lake City location that serves alcohol. You can join a league and participate in their 1st annual tournament happening October 6th. For more information go to socialaxethrowing.com or call 801-645-2204
Social Axe Throwing
-
How you can help underprivileged kids fill their backpacks this school year
-
Get home design ideas with Woodside Homes new inspiration gallery
-
Utah doctor accused of manslaughter in husband’s death appears in court
-
It’s Summertime, that Means Reading and Prizes at The Salt Lake City Library
-
Utah girl wins Golden Gloves Junior Nationals boxing tournament
-
-
Inland port meeting blows up over whether Utah political leaders would be breaking the law
-
Gender identity bill to return to the Utah State Legislature
-
Speaker Hughes and Sen. Dabakis strike a deal over the inland port, but will SLC agree to it?
-
How to stay safe, not get burned this firework season
-
State and city lawmakers to discuss ‘consensus recommendations’ for Utah inland port at Monday meeting
-
-
The Disastrous Days of ’46 for another group of pioneers in Utah
-
Salt Lake City wants to create a taxpayer-funded rideshare service
-
The Fourth of July was the first test of a new fireworks law