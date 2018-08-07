Seagal vs Huntsman: the amiable ambassador and the enigmatic envoy judged head-to-head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KSTU) - It's not every day you get a chance to compare the former Governor of your state and current U.S. Ambassador to Russia with a late 20th-century American action star turned reincarnated lama turned citizen of Russia turned Russian humanitarian envoy to the U.S.

Nope, not every day. So when said star known for breaking bones in b-movies got his new gig, Fox 13 decided to figure out who is best equipped to bridge international differences and light the way to peace and harmony.

By Fox 13 deciding, I mean I convinced them to let me spend time asking the question whose answer is clearly obvious from the start. (Obvious how? Interesting question. DISCUSS!)

To determine the winner, we (I) put four categories on Facebook, the social media platform I've ignored for several months, and then begged people to vote in each.

The categories: best one-liners, best qualifications, best use of stunt doubles, and best talent.

For a while, it looked neck and neck. Then voters veered in one direction. See the video above for the answer.