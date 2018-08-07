× Roy Police seek help locating man with Alzheimer’s considered missing, endangered

ROY, Utah — Police in Roy are asking for help locating a man who has Alzheimer’s disease and who is considered missing and endangered.

According to a missing persons advisory, police are looking for 65-year-old Willie Clarence Washington, who they say has Alzheimer’s disease and a history of being found long distances from home.

Washington was last seen near his home at 5424 South 3800 West in Roy Monday around 2 p.m.

The missing man is pictured above and is described as an African-American male with gray hair that was recently dyed black and brown eyes. Washington stands 6-feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.

The man was last seen wearing a brown shirt with a green vest that says “Del Monte” on it.

Police say the man requires medication, which he does not have with him. The man is believed to be on foot.

Anyone who sees the man or who has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call Roy PD at 801-629-8221.