Recipe: Chicken & Goat Cheese Enchiladas

Healthy Foodie Chef Jennifer Riding is making chicken and goat cheese enchiladas that are lectin-free and plant paradox compliant. Jennifer explains that lectin-free meals help people heal from food allergies and reduce inflammation in their body. Lectins are proteins in plants. Some plant-based foods, such as beans and legumes, whole grains, and certain vegetables contain a high amount of lectins. Some scientists believe lectins are harmful and cause inflammation. An older article links them to autoimmune diseases, including celiac disease, diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis. Jennifer specializing in creating recipes that are a lectin and gluten-free, paleo friendly and macronutrient. Her latest creation is her delicious Chicken and Goat Cheese Enchiladas. You can get this recipe and many more on her website: healthyfoodiechef.com or by following her on Instagram @healthyfoodiechef.