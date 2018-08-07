Recipe: Chicken & Goat Cheese Enchiladas

Healthy Foodie Chef Jennifer Riding is making chicken and goat cheese enchiladas that are lectin-free and plant paradox compliant. Jennifer explains that lectin-free meals help people heal from food allergies and reduce inflammation in their body. Lectins are proteins in plants. Some plant-based foods, such as beans and legumes, whole grains, and certain vegetables contain a high amount of lectins. Some scientists believe lectins are harmful and cause inflammation. An older article links them to autoimmune diseases, including celiac disease, diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis. Jennifer specializing in creating recipes that are a lectin and gluten-free, paleo friendly and macronutrient. Her latest creation is her delicious Chicken and Goat Cheese Enchiladas. You can get this recipe and many more on her website: healthyfoodiechef.com or by following her on Instagram @healthyfoodiechef.
Chicken & Goat Cheese Enchiladas
Prep Time 30 minutes
Cook Time 15 minutes
Total Time 45 minutes
Servings 8 enchiladas
Ingredients
- 1 tsp olive oil
- 6 ounces shiitake mushrooms chopped
- 1 white onion chopped
- 1 lb. cooked pastured chicken shredded
- 2 cups chicken broth
- sea salt and black pepper
- 6 ounces goat cheese crumbled
- 4 cloves garlic peeled
- 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
- 2 teaspoon coconut aminos
- 1 teaspoon coconut sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/4 teaspoon paprika
- 8 cassava flour tortillas
- chopped fresh cilantro and hot sauce for serving
Instructions
-
PREHEAT oven to 400 F.
-
Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms and onions and cook until beginning to soften 7 minutes. Add the chicken, ½ cup broth, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring often, until most the liquid is absorbed, 3-4 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl and stir in half the goat cheese.
-
Meanwhile, make the adobo sauce by pulsing the remaining broth, garlic, apple cider vinegar, coconut aminos, 2 teaspoons sea salt, coconut sugar, cumin, oregano, and paprika in a blender until smooth, about 3 minutes.
-
POUR ½ cup of the adobo sauce into the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch glass baking dish. Using a ¼-cup as a scoop, roll up a dollop of mushroom mixture into each tortilla and place seam-side down in the pan. Once all the tortillas are placed side-by-side, pour the remaining adobo sauce evenly over the top and sprinkle with the remaining goat cheese. Bake until the sauce is bubbling and the goat cheese is melted about 15 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro and hot sauce.
Recipe Notes
Total cook time does not include cook time for chicken and homemade tortillas.