Recipe: Chicken & Goat Cheese Enchiladas

Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms and onions and cook until beginning to soften 7 minutes. Add the chicken, ½ cup broth, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring often, until most the liquid is absorbed, 3-4 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl and stir in half the goat cheese.

POUR ½ cup of the adobo sauce into the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch glass baking dish. Using a ¼-cup as a scoop, roll up a dollop of mushroom mixture into each tortilla and place seam-side down in the pan. Once all the tortillas are placed side-by-side, pour the remaining adobo sauce evenly over the top and sprinkle with the remaining goat cheese. Bake until the sauce is bubbling and the goat cheese is melted about 15 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro and hot sauce.