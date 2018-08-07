Police ask for public’s help finding missing, endangered Utah girl

SANTA CLARA, Utah – The Santa Clara – Ivins Police Department announced it is looking for a missing, endangered teenage girl.

17-year-old McKenzie Scholzen reportedly has no ID or driver’s license and was last seen Monday night just after 10 p.m.

“It is believed she didn’t take any clothes with her,” the police department wrote. “She is in need of medication which she has not taken.”

Scholzen was described by police as 5 feet tall, with blonde hair, weighing about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on Scholzen’s whereabouts can call (435) 652-1122.