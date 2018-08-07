Orem Police seek help locating missing woman with diminished mental capacity

OREM, Utah – Police in Orem are asking for help as they search for a missing woman who they say functions with a diminished mental capacity.

Orem Police stated Tuesday morning that 20-year-old Alexis Russell was last seen August 5 in the area of a La Quinta on University Parkway in Orem, near 500 West.

“Alexis functions at a diminished mental capacity,” police stated. “If you have seen Alexis or know where she is staying please call the non-emergency line at Orem Police Department (801) 229-7070.”

Police provided a photo of the missing woman but did not provide details about her vital statistics.