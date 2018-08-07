× Ogden City adopts $186 million 2019 budget

OGDEN, Utah – The Ogden City Council adopted a $186 million 2019 fiscal year city budget after a Truth in Taxation hearing Tuesday.

The City Council approved a proposal to maintain Ogden City’s property task rate instead of adopting a lower certified tax rate for the second year in a row, a press release made by the Office of the Ogden City Council stated.

“We are proud of the dedicated employees working for Ogden City and recognize them as one the city’s most valuable assets,” Council Chair Richard A. Hyer said.“The low unemployment rate in Utah has been both beneficial and challenging for the City. While many of our citizens are getting better jobs and higher wages, the City has found it increasingly difficult to compete in the market, particularly when it comes to public safety. These increases will help attract and retain experienced and talented people.”

The 2019 budget also addressed the City Council’s “priorities of promoting active and healthy living, fostering neighborhoods and building community, developing multi-modal transportation options, enhancing community outreach and engagement, cultivating arts and culture, supporting public safety and other essential services, ensuring fiscal sustainability and transparency, and advancing economic development,” the press release stated.

Budget Information can be found at ogdencity.com/budgetprocess and Ogden City Budget Documents can be found at budget.ogdencity.com