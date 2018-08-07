Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chelsie Hightower talks with Lauren Dani from Miss Nations of the World about a pageant in Utah aimed at showcasing the diversity of the world. Lauren explains that the objective of Miss Nations of the World is to empower women to highlight their culture, promote understanding of their heritage, and invite conversation about the causes they are promoting. The organization provides thousands of dollars in scholarships to women of all ethnicity and gives them the opportunity to become leaders and ambassadors in their community. The contestants span from daughters of immigrants and refugees all the way to first-generation college students. They have had women succeed from their system who have escaped war-torn conditions in the Middle East, Africa and who have overcome homelessness.