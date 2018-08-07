× Medical helicopter called to rollover accident in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah – Crews responded to a rollover in Centerville on northbound Legacy Parkway at Parish Tuesday afternoon.

According to South Davis Metro Fire, a medical helicopter was in route to the accident.

Drivers were asked to use an alternate route while crews responded to the incident.

Details regarding the nature of the accident were unknown at the time of this report.

This is a breaking news story. Fox 13 has a crew on the way to the scene and additional details will be posted as they become available.