× Man arrested for robbing Walgreens store, threatening clerk

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A man was arrested Saturday for one count of robbery and one prior count of theft after allegedly robbing the Walgreens drug store on St. George Boulevard and 400 West, St. George News reports.

The man, identified as 35-year-old Juan Peraza Chavez of St. George, was arrested by St. George Police Officer Joshua Wilson after police received a call reporting a robbery at the Walgreens store.

The officers talked to the cashier who was “very shaken by the incident,” according to the probable cause statement.

Click here to read the full story from St. George News.