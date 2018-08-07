× Man arrested after allegedly fatally stabbing woman, dumping her body in South Ogden

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah -A South Ogden man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly admitting to stabbing a woman, dumping her body on a street and hiding the murder weapon.

According to an Affidavit of Probable Cause released in Utah’s 2nd District Court, on Monday officers were dispatched to 3700 S. Washington Blvd on the report of a “female body lying on the ground with flies on her.”

When police arrived on scene and began to investigate, they determined that the woman was deceased, and had stab wounds on her body, the affidavit stated.

Police said the woman was identified on scene by an officer who had dealt with her on prior cases.

Police responded to the deceased woman’s home, where they met with two other occupants, identified by the affidavit as Jesus Martinez Ramos, 44, and another woman.

Both the woman and Ramos agreed to be transported to the police department for an interview, the affidavit stated.

When the two arrived at the police department, the affidavit said that each were advised of their Miranda Rights, but waived them and volunteered to speak with investigators.

“During the interview, Jesus admitted to stabbing the deceased female victim several times, and later carrying her body to where it was later discovered,” the affidavit stated. “Jesus also admitted to cleaning up the crime scene and discarding all possible evidence in a dumpster in close proximity to the house. Jesus also admitted to having injuries to himself as a result of him stabbing the victim.”

The woman who was interviewed admitted to being in the residence at the time of the stabbing, and said she had watched Ramos stab her with a knife, police wrote.

Police said a knife was discovered in a dumpster near the scene where the woman was found after Ramos informed them where it could be located.

Ramos was booked into Weber County Jail for one count of criminal homicide and one count of obstruction of justice.

“At this time an autopsy has been performed on the victim with the results to follow at a later date. We are not releasing the name of the victim at this time until family members are notified,” South Ogden Police said in a statement.