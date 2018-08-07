Learn the art of surf pilates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rena Doman teaches us how to do pilates from your yoga mat... aka your "surfboard". Rena teaches moves on your yoga mat that would help you get up on your surfboard. Her exercises include "paddling out your board", "popping up on your board" and "getting under the waves". She explains that pilates is a great way to work out for people at any skill level. She has a pilates class she teaches.