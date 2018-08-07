How to make back to school shopping stress-free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Is the thought of back to school shopping stressing you out? Style By Dani tells us that stress-free back to school shopping is possible when you and your kids are on the same page and have a rock solid plan. Dani teaches us the first step is to evaluate their wardrobe. She says a wardrobe evaluation is an excellent way for you to spend some one-on-one time with your child. This should be on a stress-free day. Try turning on music. Make it fun. Stay focused on the clothes in their closet and a great new school year that starts with how they feel about themselves. Clothes have a huge impact on our psyche...especially for kids in a new environment. Her process includes 1. Bring in a clothes rack or setting up two chairs. 2. Bring in 2 boxes or plastic bags. One is for cleaning/repairs and one for repurposing/donations. 3. Decide if it fits? Do they love it? Like it? Hate it? Look through each item of clothing. Move off-season clothing in the back of the closet. 4. Evaluate what their 'love it" section has in common. Is it the color, the fit, the pattern (or lack of pattern), the texture? 5. Put the things they love back in the closet. Begin creating outfits and expand those outfits to clusters. Each item should go with at least 2-3 other things in their closet. Ideally, your child will have three tops and two bottoms that all work together. This would create a cluster. 6. Make a list of needs. List the shoes and other accessories that are needed to coordinate with what they have and what they plan to purchase. 7. Discuss your budget and plan your shopping day.

Next, hit the stores! Know where you are going before you leave the house. The more efficient you are in the store, the better spirits everyone with have. Make it a real-life treasure hunt. Choose their best look for the first of day of school. When in doubt choose a shirt with a collar, that gives them instant smarts, and makes a fabulous first impression for their teacher and other students. If they look sharp, they`ll feel sharp! For more tips go to: StyleByDani.com