Entrepreneur Michelle Barnum-Smith teaches us how to become your own boss. She discusses the 3 P`s of building your own home business: Profitability, People, Platforms. The first is to identify your PROFITABLE skills. She explains that people usually sell their time by showing up for a job. A better mindset is to focus less on a job title and more on what skills you have that you can monetize. Secondly, she talks about finding PEOPLE who need what you do. She says that once you know what you want to sell you need to find people who will buy it. She emphasizes to be specific on the type of person or business who needs your services. Lastly, she teaches to utilize available PLATFORMS to connect you to those people. Michelle shares that there are amazing platforms out there to sell your services. You can go to Upwork.com to get started.
How to become your own boss
-
A group that helps people leaving polygamous communities opens its doors to the public
-
Police called on black man opening his own business
-
Avoid Overpaying for Back to School Supplies
-
Manager fired over heartless text messages to worker with child on life support
-
How to look and feel your best this summer
-
-
Find out how you can get a diesel service certificate from SLCC in 8-9 months
-
UTA celebrates 30 years of complimentary Paratransit Service
-
A waitress stole money from her boss. Decades later, she sent back $1,000 and an apology
-
Utah student shares story of suicide attempt in hopes of helping others
-
Police called on 12-year-old mowing grass – which only gets him more business
-
-
Every week, this woman nearly dies before she can get medical treatment
-
Internet mocks ‘Permit Patty’ after woman threatens to call police about a black girl selling bottled water
-
Amazon wants you to start a business to deliver its packages