Entrepreneur Michelle Barnum-Smith teaches us how to become your own boss. She discusses the 3 P`s of building your own home business: Profitability, People, Platforms. The first is to identify your PROFITABLE skills. She explains that people usually sell their time by showing up for a job. A better mindset is to focus less on a job title and more on what skills you have that you can monetize. Secondly, she talks about finding PEOPLE who need what you do. She says that once you know what you want to sell you need to find people who will buy it. She emphasizes to be specific on the type of person or business who needs your services. Lastly, she teaches to utilize available PLATFORMS to connect you to those people. Michelle shares that there are amazing platforms out there to sell your services. You can go to Upwork.com to get started.