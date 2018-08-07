× Governor Herbert appoints new Executive Director of Utah Department of Corrections

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Governor Gary Herbert appointed Mike Haddon as the new Executive Director of the Utah Department of Corrections Tuesday.

Haddon served as Deputy Director for the Utah Department of Corrections for the past 11 years, a press release made by the governor’s office said.

As Deputy Director, Haddon served as the Utah Department of Correction’s legislative liaison and supervised the department’s finances, research, records, information technology, inmate medical services, correctional industries and policy.

“I appreciate that Mike has nearly three decades of experience in criminal justice – on the state, local, and county levels,” Gov. Herbert said.

Haddon was appointed Deputy Director of the Department of Corrections in Jan. 2007 and in 2013 by the department’s former Executive Director Rollin Cook.

Before he worked for the Utah Department of Corrections, Haddon was the Director of Research for the Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice as well as the Utah Sentencing Commission.

“It is truly humbling to be called to serve the citizens of Utah,” Haddon said. “The Utah Department of Corrections works hard each day to keep the public safe and help offenders successfully reintegrate back into society. Much of this success can be credited to our talented and dedicated staff, and I am honored to serve alongside them. Utah has a lot of critically important work ahead related to corrections, and I am confident that, together, we will move the work forward with positive results.”