Gas leak forces road closure in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A natural gas leak forced officials to close part of an underpass in Taylorsville Tuesday afternoon.
A dispatcher confirmed the gas leak occurred at 3725 W 5400 S, the address of a Big O Tires shop.
The 5400 S underpass to Bangerter Hwy. has been closed to eastbound traffic.
A representative for Dominion Energy said the leak started when a construction worker ruptured the line, and the leak poses no immediate threats.
40.652680 -111.979853