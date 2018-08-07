× Gas leak forces road closure in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A natural gas leak forced officials to close part of an underpass in Taylorsville Tuesday afternoon.

A dispatcher confirmed the gas leak occurred at 3725 W 5400 S, the address of a Big O Tires shop.

The 5400 S underpass to Bangerter Hwy. has been closed to eastbound traffic.

A representative for Dominion Energy said the leak started when a construction worker ruptured the line, and the leak poses no immediate threats.

